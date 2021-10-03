Rhumbline Advisers Sells 518 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $67.54 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.04 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

