Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,585 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.55 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

