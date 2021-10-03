Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,825 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tiptree were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tiptree by 30.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $443,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIPT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

