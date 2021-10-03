Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

