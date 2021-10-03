RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 286,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

