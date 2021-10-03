Robert W. Baird Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $34.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

