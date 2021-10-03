Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $26,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

