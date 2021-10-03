Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Research Coverage Started at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average is $362.28. Roku has a one year low of $194.80 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

