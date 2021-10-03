Ros Kerslake OBE Buys 1,713 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Ros Kerslake OBE bought 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.13) on Friday. U and I Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

