Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

