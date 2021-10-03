Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROYMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

