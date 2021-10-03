Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 215.8% in September

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 14,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

