Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 215.8% in September

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 14,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.