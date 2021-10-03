Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 793,209 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

