Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97.

V opened at $230.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7,727.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 136,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

