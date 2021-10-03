SafeBlast Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $447,076.66 and $133,591.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01183024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00449957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00299772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

