Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,448. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

