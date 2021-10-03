Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $42,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

