Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $57,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.