Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 712 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock worth $12,704,506 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

