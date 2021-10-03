Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $84,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

