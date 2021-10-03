Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

