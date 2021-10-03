Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2021/2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. “

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

