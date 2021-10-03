SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

