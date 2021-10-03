Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS opened at $29.34 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.