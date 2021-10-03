Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

