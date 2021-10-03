Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 11%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) rose 11% on Friday . The company traded as high as $736.22 and last traded at $736.22. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.42.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.