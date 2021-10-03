Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €146.08 ($171.86).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €142.52 ($167.67) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €149.61 and its 200 day moving average is €138.38. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

