Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,825,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 262,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $423,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

