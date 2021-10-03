Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

