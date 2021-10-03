Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,977 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.81.

ALB stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

