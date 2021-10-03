Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

