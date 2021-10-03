Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 607,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in AON by 255.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 121,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,431 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in AON by 273.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $3,137,000.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

