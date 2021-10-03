Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $60.60 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.