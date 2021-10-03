Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

