Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $610.70 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average of $534.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

