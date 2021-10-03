Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCOTF. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. Scout24 has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $83.12.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

