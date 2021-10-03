SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after buying an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,107,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after buying an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 539,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

