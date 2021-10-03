SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

