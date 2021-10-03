SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,342,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after buying an additional 297,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,950,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 799,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ET opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

