SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

