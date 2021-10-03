Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post $386.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.68 million and the lowest is $379.70 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,195. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

