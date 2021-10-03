Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

