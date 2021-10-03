Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 445.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

