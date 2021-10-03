Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

