Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

