Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.