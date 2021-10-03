Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $83.91 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

