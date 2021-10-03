Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.27% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,212 shares of company stock worth $4,776,399 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

