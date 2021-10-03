Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.28% of Eventbrite worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

