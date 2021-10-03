Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,816 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

